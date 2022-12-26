One person shot in Richmond neighborhood, Fort Bend County deputies say

One person was flown by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital after being shot in a neighborhood in Richmond, Fort Bend County.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 18000 block of Kersland Court shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was said to be responsive when airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston.

The sheriff’s office reports there is an active investigation into what led to the shooting.

Law enforcement has not yet released any additional information about a suspect or motive.