Homeowner shot by 2 men attempting to break into his van outside NE Houston home, police say

A homeowner was shot by two attempted robbers, according to police

HOUSTON – A northeast Houston homeowner is recovering at the hospital after a confrontation between two suspected robbers led to a shooting over an attempt to break into his van early Monday, Houston police said.

According to Lt. Horelica with HPD, it happened at around 2 a.m. in the 9700 block of Seeker Street.

Horelica said the homeowner heard what was believed to be voices coming from his driveway. When he came out of his home, he caught two men who police say were attempting to break into his vehicle parked on the driveway.

As he yelled at the two men, one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the homeowner, hitting him in the shoulder, Horelica said.

Both men fled the scene in a U-Haul truck, according to police. It’s unclear if they took anything.

The homeowner was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive, police said.

Police do not have a description of both suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.