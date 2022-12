Hazmat spill closes mainlanes on I-10 at Cane Island Pkwy after 5-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, officials say

HOUSTON – Several lanes were closed Monday afternoon following a hazmat spill from a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, according to Houston TranStar.

The five-vehicle crash, involving a heavy truck, was reported at 1:04 p.n. on IH-10 at Caney Island Parkway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unknown if any injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to clean up the spill and debris.