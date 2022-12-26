AAA Texas offers tips to drivers on how to watch out for children on new riding toys after Christmas Day

HOUSTON – AAA Texas is reminding drivers to be even more cautious and watch out for children and teenagers who will probably be riding on their new toys after Christmas Day.

Many children are expected to be riding through neighborhoods on new bicycles, riding toys, scooters, roller skates and rollerblades.

“Young people on low-riding toys and fast-moving bicycles, as well as children playing in neighborhoods, can be missed if drivers are not watchful,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “We remind drivers to be on the lookout for excited children on new riding toys and encourage parents to go over traffic safety lessons before allowing their kids outside to play.”

To prevent tragedies, AAA Texas offers the following tips:

Drivers:

Check your blind spots, including the blind spot behind your vehicle that you cannot see in the rear or side view mirror.

Always assume children could be present and carefully check streets, driveways and areas around your vehicle before backing out.

Always look behind as you back out SLOWLY with windows rolled down to listen for children – and BE PREPARED TO STOP.

Don’t rely only on rearview cameras 100% . Research by AAA’s Automotive Research Center found both factory-installed and aftermarket rearview cameras increase visibility in the blind zone by an average of 46%. However, a single camera lens mounted near the license plate doesn’t see everything. Pavement that slopes up sharply, as well as moisture and dirt on a camera lens can impact visibility. There’s no substitute for walking around your car, looking in mirrors and over your shoulder before putting your vehicle in reverse.

Slow down on neighborhood streets. Obey all posted speed limits.

Watch for bicyclists and toy riders. Look for riders on streets, medians and curbs. Excited children and teens may not pay attention to traffic and cross streets mid-block or between parked cars.

Parents: