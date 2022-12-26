2 people, including off-duty officer, shot at SW Houston nightclub, police say

HOUSTON – Two people, including an off-duty officer were shot after a fight broke out at a southwest Houston nightclub Monday morning, according to Houston police.

It happened at Liquid Lounge located in the 3300 block of Chimney Rock Road near Richmond Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.

Police received reports of people fighting inside the bar, where gunshots were heard moments later.

The off-duty officer, whose agency is not known at this time, was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital where their condition is unknown. The other person’s condition is also unknown at this time.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.