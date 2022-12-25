Need last minute gift ideas? Look at what Christmas Eve shoppers found at Walgreens in Upper Kirby

HOUSTON – The countdown is on, and Christmas will be here before we know it!

Most retail and grocery stores are closed for the holiday, but pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are keeping their doors open for people who have waited until the last minute to shop.

“Walgreens always has the great last minute fun gifts that you would never expect to find in your stocking,” Vivian Arcidiaecono said.

KPRC2 spoke to shoppers at the Walgreens in the Upper Kirby area who purchased lots of wrapping paper and gift cards.

Some said they just love going to Walgreens, while others admitted that they tend to shop at the last minute.

“I was just looking to get my grandmother some hand warmers and maybe some fuzzy socks because she likes fuzzy things and likes to stay warm all the time. I also got my brother some Twizzlers because I know he loves these things,” Roy Marreio said.

Marreio shared that he usually shops early for gifts, but his wallet was recently stolen.

“I have to have someone come with me because I have to Venmo them the money to buy me what I need to get because I don’t have a card at the moment,” he said.

The pharmacy has a special section for seasonal gifts and stocking stuffers, and throughout the day, shoppers have headed straight to aisle 34 to grab what they need.

You can find everything from chocolates, snow globes, toys, games and select items that are 40% off.

“I have to find a little hook to hang a stocking on my mantel piece because I can’t hang it, so here I am,” Arcidiaecono said.

Kevin Frady is the store manager and says Walgreens makes its super easy for shoppers to find what they need.

“You can get in and get out and grab those last-minute holiday items like wraps, decor and grocery essentials for the holiday gathering,” Frady explained.

Julia and Jeff Thornton stopped by Walgreens on their way home.

“Just to get some wrapping paper for some last-minute wrapping of gifts and a gift card. We are kind of running errands at the last minute. I think most people do that,” the couple said.

It’s the perfect place to shop without breaking the bank while beating the crowd. Workers said there is something for everyone.

“It’s real chill in here. I like the vibe and I love coming to Walgreens. They always have good stuff,” Marreio said.

Shoppers expressed that they were looking forward to spending time with family and friends on Christmas Day.

“We have a new niece in the family, so we are excited to see her for the first time and open some gifts and our other niece as well,’ Jeff Thornton said.

“Houston, we have just survived the storm so what I’m looking forward to is the camaraderie of family,” Arcidiaecono said.

The Walgreens on Buffalo Speedway is open for 24 hours.