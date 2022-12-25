40º

LIVE

Local News

1 person taken to hospital after fire breaks out at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Northwest Houston, Fire, Apartment fire
Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire broke out at a northwest Houston apartment complex Sunday morning.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.

Firefighters rescued one person from one of the units. They were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unknown how many units were destroyed at this time.

No additional injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email