1 person taken to hospital after fire breaks out at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say

HOUSTON – One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire broke out at a northwest Houston apartment complex Sunday morning.
Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.
Firefighters rescued one person from one of the units. They were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unknown how many units were destroyed at this time.
No additional injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
