Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’

The Christmas Day worship service can be seen on KPRC 2 and the KPRC 2+ livestream

Houston's First Baptist Christmas Day worship service can be seen at 11:00 a.m. on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year.

Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.

Watch “Christmas at Home with Houston’s First” Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

You can read more information about Houston’s First Baptist Church here.

