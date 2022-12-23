HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year.
Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.
Watch “Christmas at Home with Houston’s First” Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
You can read more information about Houston’s First Baptist Church here.
