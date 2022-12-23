Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’

Houston's First Baptist Christmas Day worship service can be seen at 11:00 a.m. on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+

HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year.

Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.

