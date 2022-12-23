Target recalls children’s weighted blankets due to asphyxiation hazard following 2 reported deaths

For more information, click here.

HOUSTON – Target has issued a recall for 204,000 children’s Pillowfort weighted blankets following the deaths of two girls in 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall states that children could become entrapped by unzipping the blanket and entering it, causing them to die of asphyxiation.

According to CPSC, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022.

Target also stated that it has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in the weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.

The weighted blankets were manufactured in China.

The recalled weighted blankets were exclusively sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com. The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

Target and the CPSC are urging customers to stop using the recalled items and contact Target for a refund.

Item numbers for the recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, which can be found on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets, are:

097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)



097-02-0148 (Space Navy)



097-02-0361 (Pink)



097-02-0363 (Blue)



097-02-0364 (Gray)



097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)



097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)



097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)



For more information, click here.