Over 200 million under advisories or warnings from ‘historic winter storm,’ NBC News reports

A road closed sign hangs on a shuttered gate to prevent traffic from entering the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Airpark Road Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Over 200 million people or around 60% of the population are under some form of weather warning or advisory from a “historic winter storm,” forecasters said Friday.

The powerful Arctic front will “continue to sweep across the eastern third of the nation,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin which warned of “widespread impacts to travel” and the “potential for power outages,” going into the holiday weekend.

“In addition to the very cold temperatures, high winds in the wake of the front will produce dangerous wind chill readings across nearly all of the central to eastern U.S.,” the bulletin added.

