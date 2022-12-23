Iowa sports reporter’s hilariously snarky winter weather coverage goes viral

Anyone who has ever seen a local news broadcast during a winter weather event knows the drill — a meteorologist inside showing you the radar, at least one reporter live from a vehicle talking about road conditions and one (or several) reporters on the street, telling you just how cold it is in their location and advising you, the viewer, to stay home.

But one intrepid sports reporter stuck on winter weather watch in Waterloo, Iowa, decided to throw in a little snark with his outdoor updates.

Mark Woodley of NBC affiliate KWWL made several hilarious quips throughout the hours-long morning show he was tasked with helping on Dec. 22. After (finally) wrapping his live hits, Woodley decided to put together a supercut of his snarkiest moments throughout the day.

“This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show,” he captioned the post.

Watch the viral highlight reel here.

