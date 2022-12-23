Free gas for Christmas?⛽ Bar 5015, Almeda Hospitality Group to give away free gas this Friday

HOUSTON – Need to fill up your tank before hitting the road for the holidays?

Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group are spreading Christmas joy to the Houston community with a free gas giveaway Friday.

That’s right-- In the spirit of giving back, they will be providing the first 100 families that drive up to the Almeda Chevron, located at 5800 Almeda, with up to $40 of gas while supplies last. The giveaway starts at 11:45 a.m.

Widely known as a popular lounge with incredible food, Bar 5015 is also known for giving back to the community with its Kidprenuer Expo which highlights business owners that are under the age of 18 and mentorship opportunities.