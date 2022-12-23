Boil water notice issued for Montgomery County neighborhood due to low water pressure

HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Friday for the Flamingo Lakes community in Montgomery County due to low water pressure, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The community’s pressure tank froze early Friday morning and was restored at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Residents in the area are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, such as for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing your body, brushing your teeth and more.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.