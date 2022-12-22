46º

Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road.

Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her and some people in a car ensued.

Moments later, police say the was shot.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say they currently have a possible suspect detained and are looking for the other passengers in the car.

