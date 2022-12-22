WATCH: KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander hosts Hanukkah conversation with Astros star Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros bats against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Two-time World Series Champion Alex Bregman is known for delivering to his Bar Mitzvah the promise of becoming a star baseball player in Houston. He’s done that - and more.

Wednesday night, Bregman spoke with KPRC 2 Sports anchor Ari Alexander about his role in the Houston Astros 2022 World Series run, his new life as a father - and what Hanukkah means to him.

The conversation took place in celebration of the fourth night of Hanukkah at Congregation Beth Yeshurun and was carried live on KPRC 2+.

Catch an encore presentation Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Yeshurun is a conservative synagogue in southwest Houston. Read more about their mission here.

