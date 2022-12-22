Using public transportation Christmas and New Year’s weekends? See METRO’s adjusted schedule

As many of us utilize public transportation to visit family and friends for the holidays, METRO has released its adjusted schedule to help us with our travel plans. In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, METRO will operate on the following schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 (Christmas Eve)
- Local bus, METRORapid, METRORail, and METRO curb2curb services will operate on a regular Saturday schedule.
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
- Local bus service and METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Park & Ride routes will not operate on these days.
- METRO curb2curb service will operate on its regular schedule.
- All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed on Dec. 25 and reopen on Dec. 26.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 (New Year’s Eve)
- Local bus, METRORapid, METRORail, and METRO curb2curb services will operate on a regular Saturday schedule.
Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
- Local bus service and METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Park & Ride routes will not operate on these days.
- METRO curb2curb service will operate on its regular schedule.
- All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed on Jan. 1 and reopen on Jan. 2.
METROLift
On Monday, Dec. 26, METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed. All subscription trips will be cancelled. To schedule trips for Saturday, Dec. 24 – Tuesday, Dec. 27, you must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 by Friday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Monday, Jan. 2, METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed. All subscription trips will be cancelled. To schedule trips for Saturday, Dec. 31 – Tuesday, Jan. 3, you must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 by Friday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You may schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date by using MACS at 713-739-4690 (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online through the MACS-WEB/EZ-WALLET. Your client ID and password are required.
Customer Service
METRO Customer Service call center will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 1. RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.