Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible

HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years.

Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Victims Unit began an investigation on Dec. 8 regarding McDaniel having inappropriate behavior with children at a local daycare where he worked.

Officials said McDaniel has had access to children in Montgomery County and Harris County through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts.

McDaniel is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

MCSO provided a list of the suspect’s previous employers:

Tomball Bible Church Daycare - Tomball, Texas (2011-2012)

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - Tomball location (2012)

Graceview Baptist Church - Tomball, Texas (2014)

Conroe ISD - Conroe, Texas (2015)

School District located in Harris County (employed for 3 days only in 2015)

ABC Academy- Conroe, Texas (2017) • Zion Lutheran Church and Daycare - Tomball, Texas (2017)

Xplor Preschool and School Age Care - Spring, Texas (2018)

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - The Woodlands location (2018 -2019)

Little Texans Childcare Center Tomball, Texas (2020)

School in the Pines - Spring, Texas (2020)

All Starz Academy - Spring, Texas (2021)

The Honey Tree - Houston, Texas (2021)

The Kids Club - Magnolia, Texas (October to December of 2022)

Little Tots - Spring, Texas (Summer of 2022

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about McDaniel to contact 936-760-5800 and refer to case 22A359348. You can also contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- 7867 to remain completely anonymous.