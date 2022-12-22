Houston organization helps pet owners protect their animals ahead of Texas freeze

HOUSTON – While the state of Texas outlaws housing pets outside during extreme weather, animal advocates said Wednesday a large number of them will remain outside, as temperatures plunge, prompting a need to provide warmth.

“For whatever reason those pets can’t be brought inside, it’s so important to provide them with adequate shelter so that they don’t perish in the frigid temperatures,” said Marketing & Special Events Specialist with Houston PetSet Lisa Tynan.

Volunteers from PetSet drove around the Houston area Wednesday, feeding dogs and cats, while also leaving blankets and insulated dog houses for animals that won’t be brought inside their owner’s home.

“There are a lot of people who don’t have the means to purchase these items, and they’re trying to, at their very best, get the help they need,” said Hayden Cowie, a volunteer with the organization.

Cowie paired with Sonya Franklin, another PetSet volunteer, dropping off supplies to homes throughout Houston’s north side.

Franklin fed and comforted house pets and strays alike in need of attention.

“I make sure the ones that are out there will have enough food to generate heat tonight and tomorrow night,” Franklin said.

Houston PetSet’s Lisa Tynan says the organization has spent upwards of $10,000 on supplies for this week’s cold snap alone.

“So far, we have received and distributed somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 doghouses,” Tynan said.

Tynan said PetSet relies on volunteers and donation to help care for animals in the Houston area, including providing support to local shelters.

Pet owners who may need help protecting their animals are asked to call Houston PetSet at (713) 960-6622.