Houston Airport System monitoring weather conditions as winter freeze moves in

HOUSTON – The upcoming winter weather might bring delays and cancellations for folks traveling in and out of Houston over the next few days.

The Houston Airport System said they expect 140,000 passengers to travel through Bush Intercontinental Airport and 40,000 at Hobby.

“We monitor the weather very closely,” said the Director of communications for the Houston Airport System Augusto Bernal. “We monitor the friction of our runaways and of our taxiways, just to make sure the aircraft can land and take off safely.”

Bernal added that airport staff was also covering up pipes and plants in and around the airports.

He suggested travelers do their part by arriving at the airport with plenty of time, staying in close contact with their airline, and being patient.

Passengers can keep track of delays and cancelations by visiting flightaware.com.

The cold, freezing temperatures are expected to arrive Thursday night.