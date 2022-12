HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said.

When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.

Firefighters confirmed that two people died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.