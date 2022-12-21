‘You can achieve your dream’: Burn survivor’s wish of becoming a police officer for a day comes true

GALVESTON COUNTY – A 19-year-old Galveston man’s dream of becoming a police officer came true this week, but his bigger dream of inspiring others is only just beginning.

Zaid Garcia has wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old, but he never believed he’d be able to achieve it.

“I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” he said. “To be honest, I didn’t even believe it myself.”

That’s because as a young child living in Mexico, a horrible accident changed his life forever.

“No one knows how but a candle fell, and when the candle fell, the house caught on fire,” he said.

Severe burns singed more than 80% of his body, blinding him, and causing him to lose both hands. The injuries put him in a coma.

He’s endured many surgeries and challenges in the years since.

“It’s been a hard path, but I healed,” he said. “I want to inspire people.”

Los Angeles social media influencer Isaiah Garza recently learned about Garcia’s dream to be a police officer, tracked him down, and found a way to make it come true.

“His mental willpower is beautiful and it doesn’t stop him from wanting to be who he wants to be,” Garza said. “Everything he’s been through, he still stands tall, and he just is such a brave human being and so much courage.”

Garza contacted the Houston Police Department to help grant Garcia’s wish.

Garcia spent the day at HPD’s Academy in North Houston doing everything an officer would: On the driver’s track learning to make a traffic stop, clearing a room and taking down a suspect, meeting a K9 officer, and at the shooting range.

He spoke to a room full of cadets about his dream to be an officer.

“I ended up proving the doctors wrong, too, you know. They thought I could not make it, but here I am,” he told them.

The room fell silent as he shared his story.

“You make our jobs worthwhile and rewarding and I’ll remember your testimony about wanting to be part of law enforcement for the rest of my life,” a prosecutor who was teaching the class of cadets said to Garcia after.

He also received a junior police officer uniform and was presented with a certificate by Chief Troy Finner.

“You’re just a part of our family from this day forward,” Finner said. “It’s a huge honor to bestow on you an honorary officer today.”

His courage and bravery left officers speechless.

“They really kind of make you take a step back and be appreciative of everything that you might take for granted on a daily basis,” HPD Sgt. Jeremy Lahar said. “Everybody who’s come in contact and had the pleasure of meeting him today has left better than before they met him.”

Garcia called it one of the best days of his life. He said he sees helping others in his future and he may someday want to be a motivational speaker.

“In some way, you can achieve your dream,” he said. “I may be different, but it doesn’t mean that it stops me.”