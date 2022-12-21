Police await autopsy results after 6-month-old death in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police are awaiting autopsy results after the death of a six-month-old girl in southwest Houston.

On Wednesday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a call to assist the Houston Fire Department in the 12300 block of Kitty Brook Drive.

When officers arrived, they were told by family members that the infant suffered what’s believed to be a medical emergency.

The infant was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

HPD said the autopsy result will determine if an investigation into the girl’s death is needed.