55º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police await autopsy results after 6-month-old death in southwest Houston

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Child death, Infant death
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Police are awaiting autopsy results after the death of a six-month-old girl in southwest Houston.

On Wednesday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a call to assist the Houston Fire Department in the 12300 block of Kitty Brook Drive.

When officers arrived, they were told by family members that the infant suffered what’s believed to be a medical emergency.

The infant was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

HPD said the autopsy result will determine if an investigation into the girl’s death is needed.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email