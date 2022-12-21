Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities.

With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.

“It’s awful all around,” Quanell said.

Officers from the Houston Police Department say they responded to a bar on 2327 Grant Street in Montrose around 11 p.m. Sunday.

They stated that they found a woman shot in the head.

Witnesses told police a man and the victim were inside the bar arguing. When the two left the bar, witnesses reportedly heard gunshots outside.

Police say someone down the street saw the woman lying in the road and called for help.

“You have a young beautiful woman who will not be with her family, and you have a young man who will not be with his,” Quanell X said.

HPD says a dark-colored SUV was parked in the middle of the street but left before officers arrived.

“He definitely wanted to turn himself in, he just wanted to do it safely,” Quanell X said.