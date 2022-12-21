Make your holidays ‘happy’ in The Woodlands! Check out the Christmas, New Year lineup

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – So much to do, so little time - or so it seems - as we race toward 2023. But before we let 2022 get past us, there is still plenty of time to enjoy some fun. Whether it is a fancy night out on the town for two, dinner with friends, or a holiday staycation for the entire family, The Woodlands has everything you can imagine. Check out this list of Christmas and New Year programming. Take a look, then pack up the kiddos, the car and head on down I-45.

Christmas programming :

The Woodlands Resort

2301 N. Millbend Drive

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281.367.1100

The Woodlands Resort is the perfect holiday escape offering a number of seasonal activities. The season kicks off with a series of special weekend visits by Kris Kringle to Back Table Kitchen & Bar on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18 for Breakfast with Santa. Those looking for a flavorful way to gather with friends or treat co-workers and employees this holiday season, can make a reservation at Back Table Kitchen & Bar on December 14 and participate in a complimentary Winter Whiskey Tasting experience starting at 5:30 pm. After you open your gifts on Christmas Day head straight to Back Table Kitchen & Bar for Christmas Day Brunch from 10 am until 3 pm. The delectable spread is priced at $75 for adults, $32 for kids ages 6-12, and is free for those five and under.

The Westin at The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Pl

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281.419.4300

Park your sleigh at The Westin at The Woodlands this holiday season! Join the party at stylish Como Social Club throughout the season. Don’t miss Social Hours, a popular Thursday evening happy hour, from 9 until 11 pm. Grab your ugly holiday sweater on December 8 and partake in a one-mile Holiday Art Walk led by Westin at The Woodlands’ Run Concierge and avid art enthusiast, Sandra Huskey. Continue the party at Como with DJ Rodney O and drink specials and a contest for the ugliest Christmas sweater.

Sorriso Italian Kitchen

2 Waterway Square Pl

The Woodlands, TX 77380

832.839.5436

Celebrate Festa dei Sette Pesci – the Feast of the Seven Fishes – on Christmas Eve at Sorriso. The three-course, family-style dinner experience is priced at $64 per adult and $22 for children ages 13 and under. Menu highlights include Roasted Oysters on the Half Shell with Meyer lemon and ciabatta breadcrumbs, Fritto Misto brimming with scallops, shrimp, calamari, and a spicy marinara sauce, Prosciutto Wrapped Branzino with fennel pollen, arugula and grilled lemon, Lobster Ravioli with spinach, cherry tomato and saffron, Gulf Shrimp Risotto with asparagus, parmesan, and Bottarga, plus Tiramisu and Strawberry Panna Cotta.

Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing

1855 Hughes Landing Boulevard

Houston, TX 77380

281.298.2900

Ensure your season is merry and bright and make a reservation at the Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing. Beginning on November 30 and continuing to Christmas Eve, pint-sized hotel guests are invited to the lobby for hot chocolate and cookies from 4 pm-6 pm daily. While there, they’ll have the opportunity to write Letters to Santa and place them in the North Pole mailbox.

Enjoy a taste of the season at E’terie Bar & Grill with its signature Hot Chocolate Martini, available from November through December and priced at $12. Served cold while capturing the essence of the original, the cocktail incorporates Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, milk, and a house-made marshmallow crème.

New Year’s Eve programming :

The Woodlands Resort

2301 N. Millbend Drive

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281.367.1100

Ring in the New Year at The Woodlands Resort – the perfect holiday escape with an array of options for every guest. At The Woodlands Resort, make a night of it and ring in 2023 with The Woodlands Resort New Year’s Eve Dinner Package. Packages start at $429 per couple and include luxurious accommodations and dinner at Back Table Kitchen & Bar with live music by Crystal Orosco Duo!

The Westin at The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Pl

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281.419.4300

Usher in 2023 at The Westin at The Woodlands with the hotel’s New Year’s Eve Package, which is priced from $429 per room, per night and includes New Year’s Day Brunch for two at Sorriso, plus a late checkout of 2 pm. Toast 2023 at Como Social Club’s New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Rodney O. Initial reservations are now open to overnight guests of The Westin at The Woodlands only. The festivities take place from 8 pm until 2 am with music from 9 until 1:30 am. Individual entry is $25 per person, which includes a welcome glass of champagne, while table service for a group of 10 is priced at $1,500, including admission, a bottle of champagne and keepsake glasses. Explore the flavors of Italy at Sorriso’s New Year’s Day Brunch, which is priced at $45 per person and served from 7 am until 2 pm.