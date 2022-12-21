International cruise company negotiating with Port of Galveston to potentially build 4th cruise terminal in 2025

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 02: Passengers crowd the upper deck as MSC Orchestra, a 92,409 GT cruise ship with a maximum capacity of 3,200 passengers, sails the Tagus River after leaving the Cruise Terminal on July 02, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. The Port of Lisbon hosts all kinds of cruise ships, from the smallest to the largest in the world, and its Cruise Terminal has returned to normal after the forced inactivity due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. INE attributes to the strong recovery dynamics in tourism an important part of the country's economic growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2021 -when Portugal was practically paralyzed by the pandemic-, domestic demand increased by 9.8%, exports by 18.3%, and imports by 13.1%. Portugal's economy grew 2.6% in the first quarter compared to the last one of 2021 -and 11.9% compared to the same period of the previous year-, thanks to the end of COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions and a strong growth in private consumption. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

GALVESTON – An international cruise company is in negotiation with the Port of Galveston to build a fourth cruise terminal and parking garage in 2025, according to a release.

The Galveston Wharves and the MSC Cruises signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on Dec. 7, which outlines the potential agreement for the development and operation of a terminal at piers 16-18.

“We’re excited about the huge potential of this mutually beneficial public-private partnership. Adding MSC to our family of cruise lines would offer our cruise guests an elegant, European-style cruise experience,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “It would elevate our status as a top U.S. cruise homeport, boost the regional economy and allow MSC to reach a new market of millions of cruise passengers in the Central U.S.”

“The prospect of developing a new homeport in Galveston is exciting because it represents a big step in our ongoing North American expansion,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “Bringing our modern, glamorous ships to Texas would provide even more access and opportunities for guests and travel advisors to experience the future of cruising with MSC Cruises and our unique European style. We look forward to productive discussions with the Galveston Wharves as we chart MSC’s future in the U.S. market.”

The potential development would bring 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue, and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew, according to Galveston Wharves.