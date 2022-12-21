‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved.

“We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment Homes.

Williams said he has lived at the apartment complex in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane for 14 years.

“I have no heat. I’ve been complaining to this apartment complex for over a week to get heat in my apartment and nothing has been done,” Williams said.

KPRC2 checked with tenants of other units in the same building.

Two resident tenants said they have the same problem and were given the runaround by management when they inquired about a fix.

“No one knocks on my door. It’s like, Michael, let me work on your apartment. It’s been over a week.”

As Williams waits, he relies on a space heater to fill the void, hoping anything will help to move up the thermostat.

“With the weather changing, I just need heat in my apartment. I don’t know what else to say,” Williams said.

KPRC2 spoke to an employee Tuesday in the management office. While the person did not give their name, they said, “you might as well find something else to do, cause no one will be helping you.”

A subsequent phone call to the office resulted in a hang-up. KPRC2 will provide updates on this story as they become available.