Houston Zoo mourns loss of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo on Wednesday announced the death of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan.

The beloved primate died on Dec. 20, a few days after turning 45.

Rudi was born on Dec. 8, 1977, at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He arrived at the Houston Zoo in 1978. In 1991, Rudi moved to the Milwaukee Zoo before transferring back to Houston in 1993.

“Rudi was an incredible ambassador for his species,” said Tarah Cornelius, director of animal care at the Houston Zoo. “Rudi will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on through the lives he touched and the important work he inspired. He will always be remembered as a beloved member of the Houston Zoo family.”

The Zoo said its animal care team is monitoring Rudi’s companion, Kelly, and the other remaining orangutans, Takai, Cheyenne, and Aurora, for signs of grief.

Rudi Valentino (Houston Zoo)

