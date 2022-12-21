52º

LIVE

Local News

Houston Zoo mourns loss of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan

“He will always be remembered as a beloved member of the Houston Zoo family.”

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston
Rudi Valentino (Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo on Wednesday announced the death of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan.

The beloved primate died on Dec. 20, a few days after turning 45.

Rudi was born on Dec. 8, 1977, at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He arrived at the Houston Zoo in 1978. In 1991, Rudi moved to the Milwaukee Zoo before transferring back to Houston in 1993.

“Rudi was an incredible ambassador for his species,” said Tarah Cornelius, director of animal care at the Houston Zoo. “Rudi will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on through the lives he touched and the important work he inspired. He will always be remembered as a beloved member of the Houston Zoo family.”

The Zoo said its animal care team is monitoring Rudi’s companion, Kelly, and the other remaining orangutans, Takai, Cheyenne, and Aurora, for signs of grief.

Rudi Valentino (Houston Zoo)
Rudi Valentino (Houston Zoo)
Rudi Valentino (Houston Zoo)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter