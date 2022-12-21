Dangers of Carbon Monoxide: Why you need to know symptoms instead of relying on detectors

Red blood cells pick up carbon monoxide quicker than they pick up oxygen, which means, it can begin to replace the oxygen in your body and become deadly.

Health experts are sending a warning about Carbon Monoxide poisoning ahead of this week’s arctic blast.

Having a carbon monoxide detector can alert you of a problem before it’s too late but it’s critical to know the symptoms since those devices can fail.

A New York businesswoman says she has one but when her stovetop malfunctioned and leaked the deadly gas, she thinks the vent she was using while cooking deceived the detector and almost cost her life.

“Looking back, I was feeling ill for quite some time. I was just not feeling well at all,” Suzanne Cross explained to NBC affiliate WGRZ. “One morning, I woke up and really couldn’t get out of bed. I told my husband, ‘You’ve got to take me to the hospital.’”

The CDC said carbon monoxide takes the lives of more than 400 people each year.

During the February freeze of 2021, two of them were here. The sheriff’s office told KPRC they received more than 90 calls about carbon monoxide poisoning during that storm.

Luckily, there is no ice and sleet predicted this time. However, as temperatures drop dangerously low, the desperation to get warm may lead people to make fatal mistakes.

Officials say never run generators or vehicles in closed spaces (like your garage), and do not use a stove or oven that to heat your home.

“That’s super dangerous because it’s not like you can smell it or anything like that” Dr. Michelle Udayamurthy with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said.

Instead, layer up in dry, warm blankets and coats.

“Really keeping your core warm, that will keep your whole body warm,” Dr. Udayamurthy said.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion