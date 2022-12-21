City of Houston to conduct active threat exercise, training downtown for local officials: How you should prepare

The skyline of downtown Houston is seen from the air on Dec. 24, 2020.

HOUSTON – If you plan on driving downtown this Wednesday, check your routes and be prepared!

The City of Houston is conducting a full-scale active threat exercise at the Houston Public Works building downtown, according to a news release.

Located at 611 Walker St., the training is expected to take place between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Participating departments will include Houston Public Works, the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Management.

According to a news release, the goal is to practice preparedness, communications, and employee safety in the event of an active threat. The exercise will allow first responders and city employees to experience a simulated real-world active shooter event, city officials said. It will reportedly be controlled and conducted based on FEMA’s Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP) principles.

City officials said the community should be prepared for a large emergency response and several road closures on the day of the event. The following downtown Houston streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning at 9 a.m.:

Smith between Rusk & McKinney

Louisiana between Rusk & McKinney

Walker between Milam & Bagby

If you plan on traveling in downtown this morning, note these road closures.

Closures begin at 9 AM. #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/wM93kp11Dw — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) December 21, 2022

Parking at the locations above will be blocked by law enforcement participating in the exercise. Access to 611 Walker will be closed from 9 a.m. – noon. Downtown tunnels between the Tranquility garage and the Shell building will also be closed. Signs will be posted alerting foot traffic of these closures.