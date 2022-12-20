‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights

HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night.

While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th Street and Ella Boulevard, a group of cyclists coming from the opposite direction first struck their car from across several lanes of traffic before the “unprovoked attack” escalated.

“It happened pretty quickly, but at least, I think, we probably got hit 15, 20 times,” the driver, who asked KPRC 2 not to use his name, said.

The windshield, rear windows, sides of the car, and roof, now all have damage.

“It’s like we were under attack,” the man’s wife who was riding in the car said. “I was really terrified.”

After the initial projectile hit their car, they made a U-turn in an attempt to confront the group, which is when they say the attack escalated.

“It was rocks. There was a chunk of asphalt and a pipe found in the backseat,” he said.

Glass sprayed them as they tried to get away, turning down West 24th Street, which they didn’t realize was a dead end. They called 911 twice during the ordeal.

She took a video from the passenger seat that shows some of the group, but the men took off before HPD arrived.

They believe the group was waiting for someone to engage.

“This happened too fast. They had too much stuff already ready to go,” he said. “They were waiting for somebody to react.”

The couple is now waiting for repairs. They said the experience taught them, and will hopefully teach other drivers, to avoid confrontation.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance that you can’t safely hold people accountable when they just openly vandalize your property,” he said.

They hope someone saw the incident or has surveillance video that can help Houston police, which confirmed to KPRC 2 it’s being investigated as a case of criminal mischief.