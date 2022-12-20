54º

Stafford man charged with aggravated assault after driving wrong way, ramming into 27 vehicles, docs show

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he hit several vehicles while driving recklessly over the weekend.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Maurice Ceaser intentionally hit multiple vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot before speeding off.

After leaving that scene, Ceaser began doing donuts on the street and riding down Eldridge Parkway in the wrong direction, hitting several other vehicles, police say.

Moments later, he then began going down Westheimer Road where he also hit multiple vehicles.

Police say a total of 27 vehicles were reportedly hit.

They have not said if anyone was injured in the incident, however, one victim was named in the court documents, citing that Ceaser caused imminent bodily injury by using and exhibiting a deadly weapon, namely, a motor vehicle.

Ceaser’s bond was set at $100,000.

