Man convicted of defrauding Department of Education is TEA registered provider

HOUSTON – In 2009, James Earl Dunn Jr. was sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding the Department of Education.

“Dunn knowingly and willfully abused his position of trust to steal funds that were supposed to be used to provide needed education and vocational rehabilitation to disabled adults. That is unacceptable,” said Mary Mitchelson, acting Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Education, in a 2009 DOJ press release.

Dunn pleaded guilty in August 2008 to one count of submitting fraudulent claims against the government, more than $300,000, according to the release.

Dunn is now a registered provider for the Texas Education Agency, a government organization, in the area of school board member training.

“Well, from what I can see on the TDA website, there really doesn’t seem to be qualifications required of the people that are becoming registered agents for this training. The application is very quick,” Lauren Doughtery, a school mom and education activist, said.

There is no law that disallows it, according to a spokesperson for the TEA. KPRC2 Investigates reviewed the statute, and there is no provision for criminal background checks to become such a provider.

“There are three tiers of board trainers: registered providers, authorized providers, and Lone Star Governance coaches. As of November 2022, there are 621 Registered Providers, 219 Authorized Providers, and 28 Lone Star Governance coaches. More background on the tiers and training they can facilitate is available here,” Jake Kobersky, TEA Director of Media Relations, said.

Dunn did not return messages and phone calls that were left on Friday and again on Monday.

Both the Houston Independent School District and Conroe Independent School District said they did not pay for school board members to attend Dunn’s courses.