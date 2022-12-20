Jack Yates principal unexpectedly relieved of her duties last week due to ‘personnel matter’

The entrance to the new Jack Yates High School in Houston is seen on Aug. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON – A principal from one of the largest Houston Independent School District high schools has been relieved of her duties, effective immediately, according to officials.

Tiffany Guillory was let go from the district sometime last week, HISD’s communications department stated.

The district did not provide specific reasoning for Guillory’s removal, and only shared that she had been let go due to a “personnel matter.”

District officials sent the following letter to parents regarding the decision:

“Effective immediately, April Williams will serve as interim principal of Yates High School. Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot go into additional details regarding this situation. Please know that the district is committed to ensuring each student receives an effective education and we will work to minimize any disruption to the educational environment.”

Guillory, who has been in the position since 2018, has yet to provide comment on her departure.

After receiving notice of the change, several students reportedly took to social media in an attempt to plan a walkout from their classes this week. According to Interim Principal Williams, the fire alarm was falsely pulled by an ‘unknown individual’ on Monday morning at around 11:30 a.m., forcing students to evacuate.