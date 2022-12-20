Inspector posing as intruder slips into Uvalde school during campus safety audit, superintendent says

An inspector posing as an intruder was able to access a school cafeteria during a campus safety audit in Uvalde, Texas, this month, an unnerving revelation in a community still reeling after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in May.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District interim Superintendent Gary Patterson shared the findings of the “intruder selection audit” during a school board meeting held Monday.

Patterson told the board the district recently received a call informing them that three of their schools were selected for the security check.

