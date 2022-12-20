26-year-old Houston man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking teenage girls: DOJ

HOUSTON – A man from the Houston area has been charged and sentenced to federal prison after he reportedly forced teenagers to engage in commercial sex, according to the Department of Justice.

Charlie James Jones of Richwood plead guilty to the crimes back on Nov. 26 and was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison. Additionally, Jones will have to pay $7,200 in restitution to the victim and will serve 10 years of supervised release.

The 26-year-old confessed that he trafficked one girl in and around Angleton in July 2015, and also admitted to doing the same to another minor.

On one occasion, Jones said that he had taken two girls who were 16 and 17 to a nearby motel where he photographed the minors in thong underwear and posted the images online in ads, promoting them for commercial sex.

The DOJ added that for several weekends following that incident, Jones forced the 16-year-old to have sex with people for money, however, he took all the funds.

The victim said if she resisted sex, Jones would physically assault her by grabbing her throat and pulling her hair. He also forced himself on her sexually.

Documents state that the 17-year-old was allegedly dating Jones, however, he also forced her to have sex with others for money. He had also been seen committing acts of violence against her.

Jones has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.