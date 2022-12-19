49º

Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Crime

HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets.

Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man she may have been in a relationship with inside the bar, police said.

Gunshots were heard soon after the couple left the bar. The gunman fled the area.

Police are currently looking for the man, who has a nose ring and was wearing a black and white poncho.

