Who killed Bernardino Juarez? Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in southeast Houston.

On Nov. 30 around 6:15 p.m., Bernardino Juarez was walking southbound in the 4100 block of Yellowstone Blvd. when he was struck by a driver traveling in the westbound direction, according to police. The driver allegedly fled the scene without rendering aid, leaving Juarez to die.

Juarez’s grieving family is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person responsible for the death of their loved one.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.