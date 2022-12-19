WANTED: Reward offered for help tracking down fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a child

Ronald Thomas is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating fugitive Ronald Thomas, who is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Houston police officers received a report of an alleged child sex assault that occurred in the 900 block of S. Victory Dr.

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry that Thomas sexually assaulted them from February 2017 to February 2021, police said.

Thomas is 55 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Thomas.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.