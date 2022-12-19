‘The need is astronomical’: Super Feast holding emergency toy drive

HOUSTON – Super Feast organizers are in dire need of toy and food donations.

Organizers for the Houston event dubbed the “nation’s largest feeding and toy distribution,” said Monday morning that they “received double the amount of registrants than usual and are in need of more toy and food donations.”

Citing inflation and supply shortages, Super Feast “is in high demand for toys for children and has received a percent increase in applications for toys and food baskets this year.”

Organizers are holding an emergency toy drive at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

They are seeking new, unwrapped toys, canned goods and bikes.

Super Feast hopes to distribute 100,000 new toys to more than 30,000 local families on Christmas Eve. Last year, Super Feast distributed 30,000 gifts.