No drinking and driving! Law enforcement increasing holiday patrol, cracking down on impaired drivers in Harris County

This initiative is in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies across Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – This year alone, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has made a total of 886 suspected impaired driver arrests, with repeat offenders caught violating the law at an astonishing rate. Therefore, an end of the year anti-crime initiative with other law enforcement agencies has been organized.

On Saturday, Constable Mark Herman’s Office launched its annual Holiday Patrol Initiative, which increases law enforcement presence in the communities and retail shopping areas to keep citizens safe. This county-wide initiative is in collaboration with multiple law enforcement including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Constables, Texas Department of Public Safety, etc. There is also a partnership with TXDOT, Uber, and Lift in place.

Crime trends in the past years indicate an increase in property crimes during this time of the year. The annual Holiday Patrol initiative is a strategy with proven success to deter crime. Added Constables will be patrolling and handing out crime prevention materials to citizens in the retail areas, as well as conducting Burglary Report Cards on vehicles in communities.

“By putting more law enforcement boots on the ground, we will be able to take a proactive approach in fighting crime. Deputies will be distributing crime prevention literature to citizens and seeking out the criminal element to protect our communities,” Constable Herman said.

