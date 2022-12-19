City, county officials reach agreement with TxDOT on I-45 expansion project. Here’s what you need to know

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that an agreement has been reached on the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, which would widen and reconfigure I-45 from downtown Houston north the Beltway 8.

Opponents say the current proposal would displace hundreds of families and businesses, while worsening noise and air pollution in low-income areas.

Turner was joined by Harris County leaders, including Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Commissioner Adrian Garcia and County Attorney Christian Menefee were also present at Monday’s news conference.

He announced that the city of Houston and the Texas Department of Transportation have reached common ground after two years of discussions.

Apart of the agreement, Turner signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TxDOT, which will help advance the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project.

After almost two years of discussions, TxDOT is proud to announce that it has reached common ground with City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County officials, which will help advance the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP).

The city’s MOU will focus on six key areas:

Housing and Community Cohesion

Drainage and Flood Mitigation

Reducing the NHHIP Footprint During Detailed Design

Transit and MaX Lanes

Connectivity

And Park Space and Urban Design

According to a release, the NHHIP is designed from IH 45 North Corridor from Beltway 8 North to and around Downtown Houston. It will provide connectivity for residents and businesses within and beyond the State of Texas.

“The path forward begins anew today. As I’ve said before, the NHHIP done the right way can be a transformational and generation-level project, enhancing connectivity, increasing mobility, and significantly lowering flood and existing parks and greenspace impacts,” Turner said. “Today’s MOU represents the commitment, ongoing collaboration and communication between county, city and state governments to meet the needs of residents and businesses within the region. It also provides resources for Houstonians to stay in their neighborhoods, as our people, our residents, are the heart of our city.”

To ensure the community is involved in the project, TxDOT will engage the public throughout the period of construction to ensure communities are informed about developments, congestion, transportation issues and other related matters, according to the release. The public will also be able to submit comments to TxDOT throughout the life of the project.

“Both the Memorandum of Understanding executed with Mayor Turner, and the agreed upon terms and conditions agreed to with Harris County, which will warrant their dismissal of the lawsuit against the project, represent how staying focused on common ground and the benefits to the region in key areas of interest have provided an outcome that will enhance the I-45 NHHIP project as we move forward,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner, Laura Ryan.

“The City of Houston has spoken as a voice for our residents, and I will continue to support the project as long as my goals of resilience, multimodal transportation and equity are met,” Turner said. “Coming together under this MOU provides a path forward that will benefit us all.”

A statement was issued on the behalf of Bob Harvey, president and CEO, Greater Houston Partnership following city’s announcement:

“Houston is a region committed to growth and creating opportunity, and the I-45 project accomplishes both. Improved mobility of both people and goods is essential to Houston’s long-term success, and this project moves our region forward while creating jobs, reconnecting neighborhoods, expanding greenspaces, and addressing flood mitigation.

“Houston has long been a region where people work together, resolve differences and accomplish great things to position all of us for a better future. This agreement signals that spirit remains alive and well in our community.”

