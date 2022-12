HOUSTON – A Texas A&M student has been missing since Friday.

Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive in College Station, Texas.

Hoang may be driving a silver-colored 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas license plate BS2C737 and could’ve left the area, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Anyone with information about Hoang’s whereabouts is urged to contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.