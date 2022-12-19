15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston

United Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence.

After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said.

Statement from United Airlines:

“United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while enroute to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crewmembers were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”