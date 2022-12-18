51º

Man rushed to hospital after apartment fire in northwest Houston, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in northwest Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – One person was rushed to the hospital after firefighters worked to battle a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Saturday evening.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tidwell Road near Antoine Drive.

Officials with Houston Fire department said a second story unity was in flames when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters found a dead dog in one of the apartments.

An older adult man who appeared to be sleeping in a neighboring apartment was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

Officials said neighbors told firefighters that gunshots were heard around the same time the fire started, but the cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.

No additional injuries were reported. It is unknown how many units were damaged.

The fire is under investigation.

