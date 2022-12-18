51º

Man allegedly stabbed to death by girlfriend in east Harris County, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – A man in his 50s has been stabbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend in east Harris County Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Heather Street in the Highlands area.

Details on what led to the stabbing are not immediately known at this time.

Investigators are en route to the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

