Warrant issued for teacher’s aide charged with felony injury to a child

Earlier this year, on Aug. 23 this year, Shacondra Greely says her sweet, special needs son Reagan, who has autism, returned home from school in so much pain he couldn’t move his right arm for more than a week and doctors had to put his arm in a sling.

Greely recalls it being one of the roughest days of her life.

”I mean, he was in agonizing pain. He did not eat for about five days. He did not lay down [or] sleep. He sat up when he did get some sleep, he was sitting up on the couch, and he could not do anything,” Greely said.

Most shockingly, Greely says, is that her son was injured by a teacher’s aide inside the Avondale House School, a place that specializes in providing expert learning and care for children on the autism spectrum.

Injured by a man who would have had to be specially trained to work at that school and handle kids like her son.

”When he took that job, he knew what the job entailed. So, for him to just assault a disabled person, that’s unfair,” Greely said.

Now that teacher’s aide, Davon Anthony Sharpe, has been charged with the crime of felony injury to a child and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Members of the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have videotape of the incident.

What they don’t have is Sharpe himself. He has yet to be arrested.

Greely wants him to turn himself in or be arrested as soon as possible.

“My plea would be for him to be turned in so justice can be served,” she said.

Greely says given the injury her son sustained at the hands of that teacher’s aide, her son will never go back to that school again.

And she hopes the man that brutalized her son will soon be behind bars.

She asks if you have any information on where Davon Anthony Sharpe is located, that you please contact the Houston Police Special Victims Unit.

“I want justice to be served. I want him to go to jail because that’s where he deserves to be,” Greely said.