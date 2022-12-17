Ohio teacher told principal using students’ preferred pronouns violated her religion. She was forced to resign, lawsuit says

OHIO – A former Ohio middle school teacher said she was forced to resign after she told her boss that she would not address students by their preferred pronouns because it violates her religious beliefs.

The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, is now suing Jackson Memorial Middle School’s principal, the Board of Education, and two district employees.

Geraghty, a Christian, worked at the school in Massillon, Ohio, as an English language arts teacher up until her resignation on Aug. 26. Before her departure, she “taught her class while remaining consistent with her religious practices and scientific understanding concerning human identity, gender, and sex,” states a federal lawsuit filed on Monday.

For more, visit NBCNews.com