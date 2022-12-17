Non-profit working toward redefining who can be an astronaut

Ellington Airport , TX. – Astro Access is a project dedicated to promoting disability inclusion in space.

Fourteen disabled crew members serving as ambassadors departed from Ellington Airport to conduct several different types of experiments.

As we enter a new phase of space exploration, so many different companies are building new space vehicles. George Whitesides, the co-founder of Astro Access, said the non-profit’s mission is to create accessibility for the future of humanity by showing that being disabled isn’t an obstacle when it comes to spaceflight.

“If we can create accessibility in space, we can create it on Earth and that’s an inspiring thing,” Whitesides said.

The 14 onboard Friday’s flight, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, are pushing boundaries while helping to advance disability research.

“We’re all stoked, to say the least. This is exciting for us on an individual playing field, every single one of us, the endorphins are flowing today,” Mary Cooper said.

During the flight, the crew got some zero gravity time while conducting at least a dozen scientific demonstrations for people with mobility, visual, and hearing impairments with the hope of redefining who can be an astronaut.

“I’ve had a disability my entire life. I’ve wanted to go to space my entire life. I work in the space industry so I can connect to this. It’s an honor to be a part of this crew and a part of this mission,” Eric Ingram said.