Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after an altercation on a METRORail platform Thursday.

According to a spokesperson from METRORail, the situation took place on the Cavalcade Station platform along the Red Line at around 4:32 p.m.

The suspect, who authorities have identified as 32-year-old John Phillip Flores was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Flores, whose nickname is ‘Beast’ has since been arrested, according to police.

Metro police have also identified four persons of interest in the attack. A sixth person of interest has not been identified.

The 51-year-old male victim remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.