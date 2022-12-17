Houston Rockets’ Tari Eason spends Literacy Day at Nitsch Elementary

For the second time this week, Rockets forward Tari Eason spent some of his time off of the court giving back to the community.

On Friday morning. Eason read to students at Nitsch Elementary School for their Literacy Day.

“I’m all about giving back, especially to the kids. Anytime I can pay it forward to them, I love to do it. I love to do things like this,” Eason said.

The Rockets forward was just as eager to participate as the students were as the 6′8 forward squeezed inside a learning dome and sat and watched presentations alongside the children.

“My favorite part was interacting with the kids and seeing smiles on the kids’ faces. It’s really cool what these kids are learning these days and I’m excited for their future,” Eason said.